EBR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.-ELETROBRAS (Symbol: EBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.02, changing hands as low as $6.79 per share. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.-ELETROBRAS shares are currently trading off about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EBR's low point in its 52 week range is $2.955 per share, with $11.7121 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.86.

