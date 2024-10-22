EBOS Group Sees Strong Growth with Strategic Expansions

EBOS Group Limited (AU:EBO) has released an update.

EBOS Group Limited has reported strong financial results for 2024, driven by strategic acquisitions and investments in medical technology and logistics across New Zealand, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Superior Pet Food Company and several medical technology businesses, while enhancing its supply chain capabilities with a new sustainable logistics facility in Sydney. EBOS continues to focus on growth and stability in a challenging economic environment, benefiting from a diversified business model and committed workforce.

