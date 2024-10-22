EBOS Group Meeting Approves Key Resolutions

EBOS Group Limited (AU:EBO) has released an update.

At the recent EBOS Group Limited annual meeting, shareholders approved key resolutions, including the election and re-elections of directors and an increase in non-executive directors’ remuneration. These decisions reflect the company’s strategic direction and governance priorities. Investors in EBOS might find these developments indicative of the company’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team.

