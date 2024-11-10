News & Insights

EBOS Group Issues New Performance Rights

EBOS Group Limited (AU:EBO) has released an update.

EBOS Group Limited has issued 26,385 Performance Rights under its Performance Rights Plan, which account for 2.08% of the total Performance Rights on issue. These rights are contingent upon meeting certain financial performance conditions and employee tenure, covering a period from July 2024 to June 2027. Upon vesting, each right entitles the holder to one fully paid ordinary share or a cash equivalent, aligning with EBOS Group’s strategy to incentivize performance.

