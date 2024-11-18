EBOS Group Expands Shares Under Employee Plan

EBOS Group Limited (AU:EBO) has released an update.

EBOS Group Limited has issued 4,701 fully paid ordinary shares as part of its Employee Share Plan, priced at NZD 36.82 each. This issuance represents a 0.0024% increase in the total class of financial products. The move highlights EBOS’s commitment to rewarding its employees, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

