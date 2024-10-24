EBOS Group Announces Director Departure

EBOS Group Limited (AU:EBO) has released an update.

EBOS Group Limited has announced the departure of director Peter Williams, effective October 23, 2024, with no relevant interests in the company’s securities reported. This update might interest investors tracking changes in leadership and their potential impact on the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:EBO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.