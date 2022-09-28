EbixCash To Provide Intelligent Transport Management System For Buses Run By North Bengal State

(RTTNews) - EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (EBIX), said it has been awarded an order to design, develop, build, install, maintain, operate and transfer the Intelligent Transport Management System for all the state buses run by the North Bengal State Transport Corporation. The company noted that the new contract is in addition to the three contracts already signed with three of the key transport bodies in the state of West Bengal, India.

The initial term of each of the four contracts is 7 years. The new contract takes the total minimum number of buses in which EbixCash bus exchange solutions will be deployed, to 2,800 in the state.

