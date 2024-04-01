Ebix: SEC Decides Not To Recommend Enforcement Action

(RTTNews) - Ebix, Inc. said the Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation of the company and communicated that it does not intend to recommend an enforcement action by the SEC against Ebix. The investigation was carried out by the SEC in response to the RSM resignation and the subsequent Hindenburg short report.

Ebix also announced that it has won the Second Circuit appeal in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, with all the pending securities fraud claims against Ebix and its officers, filed in the SDNY being dismissed with prejudice and the dismissal affirmed on appeal. The class action suit was filed in the SDNY after the RSM resignation and the subsequent Hindenburg short report.

