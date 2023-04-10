Markets
Ebix Spikes After SEBI Gives Clearance For IPO For Its Subsidiary EbixCash

April 10, 2023 — 10:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) are surging on Monday morning trade after the company said it has received clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India or SEBI for its proposed initial Public Offering of its subsidiary EbixCash on NSE and BSE.

Currently, shares are at $15.60, up 19.54 percent from the previous close of $13.05 on a volume of 3,697,904.

