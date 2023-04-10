Ebix Spikes After SEBI Gives Clearance For IPO For Its Subsidiary EbixCash

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) are surging on Monday morning trade after the company said it has received clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India or SEBI for its proposed initial Public Offering of its subsidiary EbixCash on NSE and BSE.

Currently, shares are at $15.60, up 19.54 percent from the previous close of $13.05 on a volume of 3,697,904.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.