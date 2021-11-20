Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.075

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) will pay a dividend of US$0.075 on the 15th of December. This means the annual payment is 0.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Ebix's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, Ebix's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 30.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 9.8% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:EBIX Historic Dividend November 20th 2021

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from US$0.16 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.30. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.5% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. In the last five years, Ebix's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 3.3% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ebix (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



