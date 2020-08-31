Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EBIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that EBIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.75, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBIX was $24.75, representing a -46.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.12 and a 182.86% increase over the 52 week low of $8.75.

EBIX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). EBIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.95.

EBIX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). EBIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.95.

Interested in gaining exposure to EBIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EBIX as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JSML with an increase of 45.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EBIX at 2.78%.

