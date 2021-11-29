Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that EBIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.63, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBIX was $31.63, representing a -50.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.14 and a 41.25% increase over the 52 week low of $22.39.

EBIX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as SAP SE (SAP) and Infosys Limited (INFY). EBIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ebix Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EBIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EBIX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSW with an decrease of -3.16% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EBIX at 0.75%.

