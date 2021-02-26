Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2021

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that EBIX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBIX was $23.74, representing a -62.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.14 and a 171.31% increase over the 52 week low of $8.75.

EBIX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). EBIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.