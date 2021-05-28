Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that EBIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.86, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBIX was $27.86, representing a -56.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.14 and a 56.25% increase over the 52 week low of $17.83.

EBIX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). EBIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

