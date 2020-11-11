Ebix, Inc. Beat Revenue Forecasts By 29%: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

The investors in Ebix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EBIX) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 47% to US$27.79 in the week following its third-quarter results. Revenue of US$154m beat expectations by an impressive 29%, while statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$0.80, in line with estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Ebix after the latest results. NasdaqGS:EBIX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Ebix from twin analysts is for revenues of US$694.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 26% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 36% to US$4.23. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$611.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.25 in 2021. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$54.50, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Ebix's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 26% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 18% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Ebix to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$54.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Ebix. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Ebix has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.