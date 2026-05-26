Is EBITDA Growth an Indication of Mission Produce's Strong Resilience?

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO is navigating a challenging pricing environment, but its latest results suggest that the company’s business model remains more resilient than headline revenue trends indicate. Although an abundant avocado supply has pressured industry pricing and squeezed margins in certain areas, Mission Produce continues to benefit from strong volume growth, disciplined operational execution and the flexibility of its vertically integrated platform. These strengths are helping the company offset external market volatility and maintain earnings momentum.



The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance highlighted this resilience. Revenues declined 16.6% year over year to $278.6 million as avocado prices fell roughly 30%, but adjusted EBITDA still increased 5% to $18.5 million. Gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 11.3%, while the Marketing and Distribution segment posted a 33% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $12.9 million, supported by 14% growth in avocado volumes and improved per-unit margins. These results demonstrate the company’s ability to protect profitability even when pricing conditions become less favorable.



Although management expects second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to decline year over year amid continued pricing pressure and delayed California harvest activity, Mission Produce remains optimistic about its long-term outlook. The company continues to benefit from favorable avocado consumption trends, rising household penetration and strategic investments aimed at improving asset utilization.



Additionally, the pending acquisition of Calavo Growers is expected to strengthen Mission Produce’s market position, diversify its product offerings and generate at least $25 million in annualized cost synergies within 18 months of closing. With solid demand tailwinds and an expanding operating platform, Mission Produce appears well-positioned to support long-term EBITDA growth despite near-term pricing and margin pressures.

Steady Demand Helps CTVA and DOLE Weather Cost Pressures

Corteva, Inc. CTVA and Dole plc DOLE show resilience as disciplined execution and steady demand help offset margin and cost pressures.



Corteva delivered a resilient performance despite ongoing cost and pricing pressures across the agricultural sector. The company continued to benefit from strong seed demand, disciplined cost controls and growth in its crop protection business, which supported profitability even amid softer market conditions. Management highlighted improving operational efficiency and stable farmer demand trends as key drivers of earnings resilience, positioning Corteva well for long-term growth despite near-term headwinds in commodity pricing and global agriculture markets.



Dole demonstrated resilience in a challenging produce environment through steady volume trends and disciplined execution across its diversified fruit portfolio. While pricing pressures and supply-chain costs continued to weigh on margins in certain segments, the company benefited from stable demand, improving operational efficiencies and balanced geographic exposure. Management remains focused on productivity initiatives and strategic investments aimed at strengthening profitability and cash flow generation, reinforcing Dole’s ability to navigate volatile market conditions.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have lost 16% in the last three months against the industry’s growth of 0.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14X, significantly above the industry’s average of 15.29X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 15.9%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 5.9%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.