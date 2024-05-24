Ebiquity plc Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Ebiquity (GB:EBQ) has released an update.

Ebiquity plc has announced the issue of 74,238 new ordinary shares as a result of share option exercises within the company’s employee scheme, set to be admitted to AIM on May 28, 2024. These shares will rank equally with existing shares, bringing the total issued share capital to 140,486,004 ordinary shares. This issuance will slightly adjust the company’s share capital denominator for shareholder notifications, as shares held by the Employee Benefit Trust do not carry voting rights.

