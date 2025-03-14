eBay Unusual Options Activity For March 14

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on eBay.

Looking at options history for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $508,884 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $102,739.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $70.0 for eBay during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for eBay options trades today is 2246.2 with a total volume of 10,091.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for eBay's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

eBay Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EBAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.8 $3.75 $3.78 $69.00 $161.6K 3.8K 1.0K EBAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.85 $3.7 $3.75 $69.00 $121.8K 3.8K 3.4K EBAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.8 $3.75 $3.78 $69.00 $78.3K 3.8K 1.2K EBAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $69.00 $71.8K 3.8K 3.0K EBAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.07 $1.03 $1.06 $65.00 $45.2K 4.2K 1.0K

About eBay

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $75 billion in 2024 gross merchandise volume rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. It generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2024. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

Present Market Standing of eBay Currently trading with a volume of 1,529,615, the EBAY's price is up by 0.33%, now at $64.46. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for eBay

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $69.8.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on eBay, maintaining a target price of $72. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $72. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for eBay, targeting a price of $72. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on eBay with a target price of $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on eBay with a target price of $63.

