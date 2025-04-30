eBay Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EBAY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 options trades for eBay.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,680,644, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $38,688.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $62.0 to $69.0 for eBay over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of eBay stands at 681.25, with a total volume reaching 80,354.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in eBay, situated within the strike price corridor from $62.0 to $69.0, throughout the last 30 days.

eBay Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EBAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.9 $2.81 $2.93 $65.00 $282.8K 2.2K 3.3K EBAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.63 $1.48 $1.48 $65.00 $148.0K 1.6K 1.0K EBAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.23 $65.00 $144.7K 2.2K 2.5K EBAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.52 $2.45 $2.51 $65.00 $88.9K 2.2K 6.2K EBAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.52 $2.51 $2.53 $65.00 $80.7K 2.2K 4.6K

About eBay

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $75 billion in 2024 gross merchandise volume rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. It generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2024. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

In light of the recent options history for eBay, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of eBay

With a trading volume of 6,955,429, the price of EBAY is up by 0.95%, reaching $67.84.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

Expert Opinions on eBay

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $64.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on eBay, maintaining a target price of $62. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on eBay with a target price of $54. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $65. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on eBay, which currently sits at a price target of $73. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on eBay, maintaining a target price of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for EBAY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold

