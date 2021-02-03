US Markets
EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Feb 3 (Reuters) - E-commerce firm eBay Inc EBAY.O on Wednesday topped Wall Street expectations for holiday-quarter revenue and current-quarter sales estimates, as more homebound buyers flocked to its platform for shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company jumped about 9% to $63 in extended trade.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of Americans to stay indoors, leading to a surge in online orders for e-commerce companies including eBay, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Walmart Inc's WMT.N online business.

Ebay said it expects first-quarter revenue in the range of $2.94 billion to $2.99 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Annual active buyers grew by 7%, to a total of 185 million global active buyers, the company said.

Revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $2.87 billion from $2.24 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.70 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

