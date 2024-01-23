eBay to slash 1,000 jobs, scale back contracts

Adds details from statement in paragraphs 2-3, context in paragraph 4, background in paragraphs 5-6

Jan 23 (Reuters) - eBay Inc EBAY.O will cut about 1,000 roles, or an estimated 9% of its current workforce, the e-commerce retailer said on Tuesday.

"While we are making progress against our strategy, our overall headcount and expenses have outpaced the growth of our business," eBay CEO Jamie Iannone said in a letter shared with employees.

Last February, eBay announced plans to lay off 500 employees globally, representing 4% of its total workforce.

