EBay to sell ticketing unit StubHub for $4.05 bln

Nov 25 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.Owill sell its ticketing unit, StubHub, for $4.05 billion to ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd in an all-cash deal, the companies said on Monday.

Shares of eBay were up more than 5% before the opening bell.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)

