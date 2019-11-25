US Markets

EBay to sell ticketing unit StubHub for $4.05 bln

EBay Inc will sell its ticketing unit, StubHub, for $4.05 billion to ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd in an all-cash deal, the companies said on Monday.

Shares of eBay were up more than 5% before the opening bell.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

