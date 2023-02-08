Markets
EBAY

EBay To Lay Off About 500 Employees Or 4% Of Its Workforce

February 08, 2023 — 08:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - In a message to employees, e-commerce company eBay, Inc.'s (EBAY) CEO Jamie Iannone said he will be eliminating about 500 employees from their jobs over the next 24 hours. This number represents about 4% of the company's total employee base.

Iannone stated that, "To create long-term, sustainable growth for eBay, we need to evolve our organization as we take the next step in our strategy — focused on driving growth, building a trusted marketplace, empowering enthusiasts and seeding new technologies for the future."

"Today's actions are designed to strengthen our ability to deliver better end-to-end experiences for our customers and to support more innovation and scale across our platform," he added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EBAY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.