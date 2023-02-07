US Markets
Ebay to lay off 500 employees

February 07, 2023 — 05:21 pm EST

Written by Chavi Mehta and Shreyaa Narayanan for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - E-commerce firm eBay Inc EBAY.O said on Tuesday it will lay off 500 employees globally, representing 4% of its total workforce.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose about 1% in aftermarket trade.

"This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas - new technologies, customer innovations and key markets," said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer of Ebay in a message to employees.

A raft of U.S. companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates.

