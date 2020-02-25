EBay To Expand 'management Of Payments' To U.K.

(RTTNews) - eBay said it will expand its "management of payments" to the United Kingdom, which will mean more payment options for customers. The U.K. is the third market to offer eBay's new payments experience, after the U.S. and Germany.

As part of the rollout this summer, the company will offer buyers flexibility and choice in payment methods, and give sellers an easier way to manage their businesses, eBay said.

eBay plans to offer buyers in the U.K. a variety of payment options, including credit card, Google Pay and PayPal. Apple Pay will also be available as a payment option on iPhone and iPad.

eBay expects to have transitioned a majority of its U.K. business sellers by the end of 2020 and a majority of its marketplace customers in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.