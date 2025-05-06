eBay Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

San Jose, California-based eBay Inc. ( EBAY ) operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers, enabling them to list, sell, and buy various products. With a market cap of $32 billion , eBay’s operations span the Americas, Indo-Pacific, and EMEA.

The online retailer has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. EBAY’s stock prices have surged 41.6% over the past 52 weeks and 13.5% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.2% gains over the past year and 3.9% decline on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, EBAY has also outperformed the industry-focused Online Retail ETF’s ( ONLN ) 5.6% gains over the past 52 weeks and 3.2% dip on a YTD basis.

EBAY stock declined marginally in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q1 earnings on Apr. 30. The company reported a 1.1% year-over-year increase in its net revenues, which amounted to $2.6 billion and topped Street forecasts. Its non-GAAP operating income declined marginally from its year-ago value to $771 million. The company’s non-GAAP operating margin also suffered a decline, coming in at 29.8%, compared to 30.3% in the previous year’s quarter. However, EBAY’s non-GAAP EPS rose 10.4% year-over-year to $1.38.

For the current fiscal year 2025, ending in December, analysts expect EBAY to report a 7.6% year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings to $4.23 per share. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed or met the Street's bottom-line estimates thrice over the past four quarters while missing on one other occasion.

EBAY has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 29 analysts covering the stock, opinions include eight “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” 17 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish compared to a month ago, when nine analysts gave "Strong Buy" recommendations.

On May 1, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Nathan Feather maintained a “Buy” rating on eBay, while raising the price target to $74.

eBay’s current price sits above its mean price target of $67.41. However, its Street-high target of $79 suggests a 12.4% upside potential.

