EBay Shares Down 9% In After-Trade On Lower Q4 Profit, Q1 Revenue Outlook Below Market

(RTTNews) - Shares of eBay Inc. (EBAY) were down around 9 percent on Wednesday's after-hours trading after the E-commerce portal revealed revenue expectations for the first quarter of 2025, which are below the Street estimate. The company's fourth-quarter earnings were also down 7 percent from the last-year quarter.

Further, the company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on March 28 to stockholders of record as of March 14.

For the first quarter, the company projects earnings per share of $0.98 to $1.02, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 - $1.36. Revenues are expected between $2.52 billion and $2.56 for the quarter.

Analysts, on average, expect the company to report earnings of $1.33 per share on revenues of $2.59 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In its latest fourth quarter, the company posted net income of $680 million, down from $728 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings were stable at $1.40.

Excluding items, eBay reported earnings of $607 million or $1.25 per share for the period, compared to $560 million or $1.07 per share in the prior-year quarter. Analysts had projected earnings of $1.20 per share for the fourth quarter.

During the three-month period, the company's revenue rose 0.7% to $2.579 billion from $2.562 billion last year.

On the NASDAQ, EBAY ended regular trading on Wednesday at $69.14, down 2.5%.

The stock was down 8.5% further in the after-hours trading at $63.29.

