Ebay sells classifieds business to Norway's Adevinta in $9.2 bln deal
OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - Ebay EBAY.O has agreed to sell its classified ads business to Norwegian group Adevinta ADEV.OL in a cash share deal worth $9.2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.
Ebay will receive $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares of Adevinta, making it the largest shareholder with a 44% stake of the pro forma company, they said.
The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2021.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)
