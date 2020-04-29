EBay sees current-quarter revenue above view as more people shop online
Adds revenue outlook, analyst estimates and background
April 29 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as the e-commerce company benefited from a surge in online orders with people staying indoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus forced millions of Americans to shelter indoors, leading to a huge increase of online shopping and orders for e-commerce companies including eBay, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Walmart Inc's WMT.N online business.
The company said it expects second-quarter revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
EBay, which has worked to make its platform simpler to use through grouped listings and personal recommendations, said active buyers grew 2% to 174 million in the first quarter.
First quarter revenue fell 2% to $2.37 billion, but was above analysts' average estimate of $2.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net income from continuing operations fell 6% to $485 million for the first quarter ended March 31, from a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 77 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 72 cents.
(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr)
((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- SPECIAL REPORT-Former Labradoodle breeder tapped to lead U.S. pandemic task force
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- DraftKings to go public in 2020 at $3.3 bln valuation
- U.S. Oil Fund to exit June futures, buys contracts expiring late 2020, 2021