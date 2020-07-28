US Markets
EBay second-quarter revenue beats estimates

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

EBay Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the e-commerce company benefited from a surge in online shopping by people staying indoors due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

Revenue rose to $2.87 billion from $2.42 billion in the second quarter, beating analysts' estimate of about $2.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

