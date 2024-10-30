eBay reports Q3 GMV $18.3B, up 2% on as-reported basis

Up 1% on an FX-Neutral basis.
- eBay reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.19, consensus $1.18
- eBay sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.17-$1.22, consensus $1.22
- eBay sees FY24 adjusted EPS $4.80-$4.85, consensus $4.83
- eBay price target raised to $64 from $56 at Stifel
