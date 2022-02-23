US Markets
EBay reports 5% rise in quarterly revenue

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Feb 23 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O reported a 5% rise in quarterly on Wednesday, as more shoppers turned to the e-commerce platform during the holiday season.

The company's revenue stood at $2.61 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with estimates of $2.61 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

