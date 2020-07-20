Markets
EBAY

EBay Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Sell Classified-ads Business To Adevinta

(RTTNews) - EBay Inc. (EBAY) is in advanced talks to sell its classified-ads business to Norway's Adevinta, the wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

A cash-and-stock deal could be announced as soon as Monday. The eBay unit is expected to sell for about $8 billion, the Journal reported.

Ebay's classified business includes brands such as Gumtree and Kijiji and offers online ads to more than 1,000 cities around the world.

EBAY

