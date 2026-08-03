EBAY to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

eBay EBAY is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 05, 2026.

For the second quarter, eBay expects total revenues between $2.97 billion and $3.03 billion. On an FX-neutral basis, year-over-year revenue growth is anticipated to be 8-10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.02 billion, suggesting 10.54% year-over-year growth.

eBay’s second-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be between $1.46 and $1.51.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.51 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days. This projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.22% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

eBay surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.1%.

eBay Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

eBay Inc. price-eps-surprise | eBay Inc. Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

eBay's second-quarter performance is likely to have reflected continued execution across its strategic priorities, with momentum in focused categories, consumer-to-consumer commerce and recommerce expected to have remained supportive. Demand in collectibles, motors, fashion and electronics may have continued to contribute to marketplace activity, although growth was expected to moderate from the previous quarter given tougher comparisons and normalization in categories such as bullion. eBay Live and the nascent vehicles business may have offered some offset, with Live likely continuing to scale rapidly across international markets.



The company is also expected to have benefited from continued rollout of AI-enabled tools and marketplace enhancements. Broader adoption of Magical Listing and the ongoing expansion of Agentic Search may have supported seller activity, listing creation and buyer engagement. Advertising offerings, authentication services, Guaranteed Fit and cross-border shipping initiatives were likely to have remained supportive of marketplace activity. However, continued investment in AI, marketing and shipping capabilities may have limited margin expansion even as management emphasized balancing reinvestment with earnings flow-through.



Corporate developments during the quarter were broadly aligned with these priorities. eBay expanded its live commerce efforts through additional eBay Live events focused on sports collectibles, a category that has been a key contributor to marketplace growth. The company also announced the global winner of its Circular Fashion Fund, reinforcing its focus on recommerce and pre-owned fashion. Separately, the pending Depop acquisition likely moved closer to completion following regulatory clearances, though its financial contribution was probably limited given the timing near quarter end.



International markets, particularly in Europe, likely continued to face macro headwinds and softer consumer confidence relative to a comparatively resilient US business.

What Our Model Says About EBAY Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for eBay this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below.

eBay currently has an Earnings ESP of -1.42% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Sweetgreen SG currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.54% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. SG shares have declined 0.9% in the past six-month period. SG is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Groupon GRPN has an Earnings ESP of +4.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. GRPN shares have surged 102.5% in the past six-month period. GRPN is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6.



Portillo's Inc. PTLO presently has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and a Zacks Rank #3. PTLO shares have declined 25.9% in the past six-month period. PTLO is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

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eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.