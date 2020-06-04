US Markets
EBAY

EBay raises current-quarter sales, profit forecast on higher demand

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

EBay Inc raised current-quarter revenue and profit forecast on Thursday, as people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic ordered more from the e-commerce platform, sending its shares up 10%.

Adds shares, profit forecast and background

June 4 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O raised current-quarter revenue and profit forecast on Thursday, as people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic ordered more from the e-commerce platform, sending its shares up 10%.

Stay-at-home orders to curb the rapid spread of the new coronavirus led to a sharp rise in online shopping and orders for e-commerce companies including eBay, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Walmart Inc's WMT.N online business.

EBay said its full-year performance will likely be above the range it forecast earlier. In April, it estimated full-year revenue between $9.56 billion and $9.76 billion.

It expects second-quarter revenue to be between $2.75 billion and $2.80 billion, compared with earlier estimates of $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion.

It also raised its adjusted profit forecast to between $1.02 and $1.06 per share from an earlier range of $0.73 to $0.80 per share.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY AMZN WMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular