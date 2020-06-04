US Markets
EBAY

EBay raises current-quarter sales forecast on higher demand

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

EBay Inc raised current-quarter revenue forecast on Thursday, as people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic ordered more from the e-commerce platform.

June 4 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O raised current-quarter revenue forecast on Thursday, as people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic ordered more from the e-commerce platform.

The company now expects second-quarter revenue to be between $2.75 billion and $2.80 billion, compared with earlier estimate of $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular