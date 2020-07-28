Markets
EBAY

EBay Q2 Adj. Profit Rises; Increases Full Year Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported second quarter non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.08 compared to $0.66, prior year. On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue was $2.9 billion, up 18% on an as-reported basis and up 21% on a foreign exchange neutral basis. Analysts expected revenue of $2.8 billion for the quarter. Annual active buyers grew by 5%, adding approximately 8 million buyers in the quarter, for a total of 182 million global active buyers.

Gross merchandise volume was $27.1 billion, up 26% on an as-reported basis and up 29% on a FX-Neutral basis, year on year.

For third quarter, the company projects net revenue between $2.64 billion and $2.71 billion, representing organic FX-neutral growth of 14% - 17%, with non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of $0.81 - $0.87.

For full year 2020, the company expects net revenue between $10.56 billion and $10.75 billion, representing organic FX-neutral growth of 12% - 14%, with non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of $3.47 - $3.59.

eBay's Board has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 18, 2020 to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2020.

Shares of eBay were down 4% after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular