eBay price target raised to $71 from $65 at Morgan Stanley

October 25, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

Morgan Stanley analyst Nathan Feather raised the firm’s price target on eBay (EBAY) to $71 from $65 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Debate has grown on the potential for further upside following a 46% run year-to-date, but the firm would be buyers of the FY25 bull case with low-single digit GMV growth, low-double digit EPS growth and multiple durability and upside, the analyst tells investors. However, the firm is “tactically more balanced into the print given a tough set-up,” the analyst added.

