eBay price target raised to $67 from $65 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on eBay (EBAY) to $67 from $65 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. E-commerce trends were mixed in the first two weeks of October, with Delivery outperforming, notes the firm. Based on BSM and SensorTower app data, BofA expects a strong Q3 for the delivery sector and raised its price targets on select gig economy stocks and eBay, the analyst tells investors. Given Q3 and early Q4 data, the firm raised Q3 estimates to the high end of guidance for GMV and revenue, the analyst noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EBAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.