eBay price target raised to $67 from $65 at BofA

October 23, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

BofA raised the firm’s price target on eBay (EBAY) to $67 from $65 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. E-commerce trends were mixed in the first two weeks of October, with Delivery outperforming, notes the firm. Based on BSM and SensorTower app data, BofA expects a strong Q3 for the delivery sector and raised its price targets on select gig economy stocks and eBay, the analyst tells investors. Given Q3 and early Q4 data, the firm raised Q3 estimates to the high end of guidance for GMV and revenue, the analyst noted.

