eBay price target raised to $65 from $58 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on eBay (EBAY) to $65 from $58 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Among the U.S. Internet group, the firm prefers names either skewed to high-income consumers – like DoorDash (DASH) and Uber (UBER) – or with exposure to end-markets nearing inflection – such as ACV Auctions (ACVA), CarGurus (CARG) and Zillow (Z) – the analyst tells investors in a preview. Among the group, Zillow remains the firm’s top overall pick, while Uber is its top large cap pick, the analyst noted.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.