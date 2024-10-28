eBay price target raised to $64 from $56 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Mark Kelley raised the firm’s price target on eBay (EBAY) to $64 from $56 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Data the firm tracks suggests Q3 e-commerce growth was in-line to marginally better than Q2 in aggregate, the analyst tells investors in a preview for the internet e-commerce and subscriptions group.
