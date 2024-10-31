News & Insights

eBay price target lowered to $64 from $65 at Barclays

October 31, 2024 — 05:51 am EDT

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on eBay (EBAY) to $64 from $65 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported revenue and earnings that were broadly in-line and guided Q4 below consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the overall story remains unchanged, as eBay shares “look cheap and buybacks should provide investors with some margin of safety on this temporary stumble.”

