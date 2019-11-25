EBay nears deal to sell ticketing unit StubHub - WSJ

Nov 25 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O is nearing a deal to sell its ticketing unit, StubHub, for $4 billion to ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The e-commerce company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.