US Markets

EBay nears deal to sell ticketing unit StubHub - WSJ

Contributor
Ambhini Aishwarya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

EBay Inc is nearing a deal to sell its ticketing unit, StubHub, for $4 billion to ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nov 25 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O is nearing a deal to sell its ticketing unit, StubHub, for $4 billion to ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The e-commerce company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular