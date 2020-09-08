EBay Launches 'Authenticity Guarantee' For All Watches Sold For $2,000 Or More In The U.S.

(RTTNews) - eBay, Inc. (EBAY), one of the largest luxury watch marketplaces in the world, announced Tuesday it is launching "Authenticity Guarantee," a new post-sale authentication service for all watches sold for $2,000 or more in the U.S.

Offering meticulous inspection and verification by independent experts, eBay's Authenticity Guarantee provides an extra layer of trust and confidence for shoppers browsing the nearly eighty thousand new, pre-owned and vintage watches marked with the Authenticity Guarantee badge on eBay.com/LuxuryWatches.

eBay is also announcing new features and experiences, including escrow payment on watches sold for $10,000 or more and unveiling "eBay Channels," a new app experience.

Additionally, the marketplace is cutting seller fees as much as 35% for active managed payments sellers on watches sold over $1,000 and offering a 30% discount off final value fees for registered managed payment sellers on watches sold over $2,000.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.