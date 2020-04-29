EBay Issues Business Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) said, for the second quarter 2020, the company expects non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $0.73 - $0.80, and net revenue between $2.38 billion and $2.48 billion, representing organic FX-neutral growth of 2% - 6%.

Given the dynamic environment, the company has decided not to revise its full year revenue and earnings per share estimates. For 2020, the company expects non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $3.00 - $3.10, and net revenue between $9.56 billion and $9.76 billion, representing organic FX-neutral growth of 1% - 3%.

First quarter non GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.77 compared to $0.65, previous year. On average, 31 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.72, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue was $2.4 billion, down 2% on an as-reported basis and up 1% on a foreign exchange neutral basis. Active buyers grew by 2%, for a total of 174 million global active buyers. Analysts expected revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter.

eBay's Board has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 19, 2020 to stockholders of record as of June 1, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.