eBay Is Launching an NFT Collection and It Features Hockey Star Wayne Gretzky

Even while the crypto market is seeing some hard times, many companies are embracing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a new way to make sales. eBay is the latest to join the craze.

eBay’s moves into the NFT sphere

This doesn't come as a shock, because it announced last year that it planned to launch an NFT collection, and potentially accept cryptocurrency in the future. This week, that plan came to fruition with the launch of the "Genesis" NFT collection. Dawn Block, eBay's VP of Collectibles, Electronics, and Home, made a statement about the release saying, "NFTs and blockchain technology are revolutionizing the collectibles space, and are increasingly viewed as an investment opportunity for enthusiasts."

Of course, eBay has had major success in selling collectible items over the years, so it makes sense it would want to be among the first of the major marketplaces to add digital collectibles to its extensive portfolio.

Genesis: the collection

So, after experiencing a surge in the traditional collectibles market, the company launched this new kind of digital collection that will feature 3D and animated depictions of famous athletes that have been featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine throughout the years.

eBay states that, "Each legend in this collection is a hero to so many, and now, as NFTs, they are memorialized as such." The premier collection features hockey star, Wayne Gretzky, with an emphasis on his 1982 Sportsman of the Year cover. eBay a variety of items for sale, with different values. Within the first day, the three highest-tiered items were sold out. The collection captures the nostalgia of these iconic moments, which fans of these athletes will never forget.

Gretzky said of the items, "Forty years ago, I was grateful to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated, it was a monumental moment in my life. I'm honored to bring this collectible experience to my hockey fans who have followed my career for decades."

For both sports fans and crypto enthusiasts, it's an exciting time to see a company as vast as eBay embrace NFTs in this way. And if you are looking to snag some NFTs, eBay is probably a great place to start. If you want to be an even more informed investor, check out our guide to NFT investing to get the full picture!

