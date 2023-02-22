eBay Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for eBay Inc. (EBAY):

Earnings: $671 million in Q4 vs. -$893 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.23 in Q4 vs. -$1.47 in the same period last year. Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $581 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.06 per share Revenue: $2.51 billion in Q4 vs. $2.61 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 - $1.09 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.46 - $2.50 Bln

