eBay Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for eBay Inc. (EBAY):

Earnings: -$70 million in Q3 vs. $283 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.13 in Q3 vs. $0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $552 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.93 per share Revenue: $2.38 billion in Q3 vs. $2.50 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.03 - $1.09 Full year EPS guidance: $4.07 - $4.13

