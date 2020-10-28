eBay Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $664 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $310 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $604 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $2.61 billion from $2.08 billion last year.

eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $604 Mln. vs. $435 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.85 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.78 - $0.84 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.64 - $2.71 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.34 - $3.40 Full year revenue guidance: $10.04 - $10.11 Bln

