eBay Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for eBay Inc. (EBAY):

Earnings: $569 million in Q1 vs. -$1.34 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.05 in Q1 vs. -$2.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $600 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.07 per share Revenue: $2.51 billion in Q1 vs. $2.48 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.96 - $1.01 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.47 - $2.54 bln

